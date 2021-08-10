Asian equities are mostly higher, but Fed taper talk and Delta temper gains.

Most Asian markets rallied on Monday, but investors remained cautious as a better-than-expected US jobs report boosted optimism about the economy, but fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve would start reducing monetary policy this year.

Infections caused by the Delta Covid variant are causing nerves to jangle and oil prices to plummet as nations reassess their economic prospects, with some – like China – being compelled to reintroduce lockdowns and other containment measures.

On Friday, data indicated that the world’s largest economy added 943,000 new jobs in July, with the June figure revised up to more than 900,000. Despite Delta’s spread, the announcement provided much-needed encouragement that the recovery was still on pace.

However, it reawakened fears that, in order to avoid overheating, the Fed may begin to wind down the ultra-loose policies that have fueled an equities market surge since April last year, including record-low interest rates and a massive bond-buying program.

The bank has repeatedly stated that it will retain its accommodative posture for as long as the economy requires it, but with inflation at multi-year highs and job creation on the rise, it is facing increasing pressure to act.

“You have these concerns that if the economy is growing very, very rapidly, then the Fed might tighten or taper earlier,” AMP Capital’s Shane Oliver told Bloomberg Television.

“There is a good chance they will announce tapering in September and it will begin later this year,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank. “Overall, there is not a lot of disagreement on a taper announcement coming sometime between September and December followed by actual tapering sometime between November and January,” he added.

Although early rallies faded, Asian investors generally picked up the slack.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Manila, Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok all rose, while Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, and Jakarta fell, and Sydney remained unchanged. For the holidays, Tokyo and Singapore were closed.

At the open, London was lower, while Paris and Frankfurt were higher.

The likelihood of higher rates in the future weighed on gold, which fell more than 1% as investors sought better returns elsewhere. After the jobs report, the yellow metal fell by roughly 2.8 percent on Friday.

Data suggesting growth elicited just a little reaction. Brief News from Washington Newsday.