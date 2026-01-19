Asda to Cut 150 Jobs After Disappointing Holiday Sales

Asda, one of the UK’s largest supermarket chains, has announced plans to cut more than 150 jobs across its distribution and logistics operations following a significant slump in Christmas sales. The move, revealed on January 18, 2026, comes after the company reported a 4.2% decline in sales during the 12-week period ending December 28, 2025—marking the only major British grocery chain to experience a drop during the festive season. This has resulted in Asda’s market share falling to 11.4%, down from nearly 15% after its 2021 buyout by TDR Capital and the Issa brothers.

The redundancies are expected to include more than 80 management positions along with several roles in warehouse and logistics. These cuts form part of a broader restructuring of Asda’s operations, which will involve significant changes to its transport and parcel delivery systems. Asda plans to create eight regional transport control hubs, with parcel delivery operations now being outsourced to Evri, a logistics company. Currently, Asda processes 28 million parcels annually, but fewer than half of its 1,200 stores offer next-day parcel collection—a gap the company intends to close by April 2026 as part of its expanded partnership with Evri.

Union Support and Investor Concerns

The GMB union, which represents many of the affected employees, has confirmed its involvement in the redundancy consultation process. Union officer Nadine Houghton reassured workers, stating that the union would be actively supporting them every step of the way. Meanwhile, investors and lenders are keeping a close watch on Asda’s financial situation, which has been under pressure following its 2021 acquisition. The company’s debt has seen a decline in value since the Christmas downturn, and Fitch recently downgraded Asda’s credit rating to junk status, further escalating borrowing costs.

Asda’s executive chairman, Allan Leighton, acknowledged the enormity of the challenges the company faces, stating that it would take three to five years to turn things around. In the meantime, Asda is working to improve its competitiveness with price cuts and promotions, although rivals such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s have continued to outpace Asda in both stock availability and customer promotions.

Despite the extensive restructuring, Asda has insisted that no depot closures are planned for the time being. The company remains committed to ensuring clear communication with its employees and will continue consultations over the coming weeks as it finalizes its decisions. However, the scale of these changes, particularly in the transport and parcel operations, highlights the difficulties Asda faces in its attempt to regain lost market share and restore profitability.

Asda’s ongoing struggles are compounded by previous setbacks, including cuts to in-store management and IT staff following a troubled IT upgrade. Critics point to Asda’s failure to meet customer demand for a wider range of products and its reliance on debt-driven expansion as key factors in the supermarket’s decline. Yet, company leadership insists that these changes are necessary to simplify operations, improve regional flexibility, and ultimately enhance the chain’s competitiveness.

Asda will face a difficult road ahead as it navigates the current challenges, balancing the need for operational efficiency with the welfare of its employees, while striving to restore consumer confidence and stabilize its financial position.