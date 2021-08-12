As Zambians vote in hard-fought elections, the army is reinforced and social media is curtailed.

After Zambians flocked to vote in fiercely contested polls pitting him against long-time adversary Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday, President Edgar Lungu deployed extra troops in sections of the country to prevent election violence, while the internet was partially restricted.

Polling sites began shutting at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) after 12 hours of voting, though hundreds of people still in line were allowed to vote.

After a campaign dominated by economic hardships and the deployment of military following violence between Lungu and Hichilema’s supporters in the run-up to voting, the presidential election is considered as a test of the country’s democratic credentials.

On Thursday, Lungu announced that election-day violence had killed two individuals in North-Western province, including his party’s chairman.

He stated in a statement that he had ordered the army commander to “immediately re-enforce security in the North-Western, some sections of Western, and Southern regions where this unprecedented violence is occurring.”

He resolved, “I would not take well to their malicious schemes.” He asked, “How can you talk about free and fair elections when our opponents have declared war on us?”

The troop deployment was merely a “distraction,” according to Anthony Bwalya, a spokesman for the opposition United Party for National Development.

Sixteen candidates vied for the presidency, but the frontrunners are Lungu, 64, and business tycoon Hichilema, who are contesting the race for the third time and received nearly 98 percent of the vote in the 2016 election between them.

Hichilema is running for the presidency for the sixth time.

He remarked after voting at a secondary school in a lush area of Lusaka, “We are optimistic that we will carry the day.” “You can see it in their faces that people desire change,” he told reporters.

Concerns about voting fraud were addressed by Hichilema, who stated that Zambia’s next leader “must be selected by the… voters, not the officials who count the ballots.”

However, by the afternoon, the internet in Zambia’s capital, Lusaka, had been largely shut down.

“Social media and messaging services such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are now restricted,” according to NetBlocks, a global monitoring organization.

Edward Musayani, a 26-year-old student who had waited in line for four hours to vote in Chawama township, said he checked his phone early in the afternoon and discovered WhatsApp and Facebook had been turned off.

“In a democratic dispensation like ours, that’s extremely sad. People should be able to obtain information in order to make well-informed judgments, he stated.

