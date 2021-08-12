As Zambians vote in hard-fought elections, social media is being stifled.

Zambians raced to the polls on Thursday to vote for a president between incumbent Edgar Lungu and long-time challenger Hakainde Hichilema, despite internet restrictions.

Polling booths began closing at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) after 12 hours of voting, with hundreds still in line to cast ballots.

After a campaign dominated by economic troubles and a debt crisis, the hotly contested presidential election is considered as a test of the country’s democratic credentials.

Sixteen candidates vied for the presidency, but the frontrunners are Lungu, 64, and business magnate Hichilema, who are contesting the election for the third time.

Hichilema is running for the presidency for the sixth time.

He remarked after voting at a secondary school in a lush area of Lusaka, “We are optimistic that we will carry the day.” As supporters screamed “Bally! Bally!” around him, he told reporters, “People want change — you can feel it in their faces.”

Concerns about voting fraud were addressed by Hichilema, who stated that Zambia’s next leader “must be selected by the… voters, not the officials who count the ballots.”

However, by the afternoon, the internet had been largely shut down, according to NetBlocks, which confirmed that “social media and messaging services such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are currently restricted.”

Edward Musayani, a 26-year-old student who had waited in line for four hours to vote, said he checked his phone early in the afternoon and saw that WhatsApp and Facebook had been turned off.

“In a democratic dispensation like ours, that’s rather terrible… While queuing to vote in the Chawama township, he remarked that people should have access to information so that they can make informed judgments.

“You are silencing people’s voices, and this will have an impact on the election and how people perceive the election… People will wonder why,” he predicted.

If anyone spread “falsehoods that could destabilize” the election, the administration threatened to cut off internet connection.

Lungu showed confidence in his ability to keep the post he has held in the copper-rich southern African country for the previous six years.

“We are winning; otherwise, I would not have entered the campaign if we were not winning,” Lungu said after casting his ballot at a Chawama nursery school earlier Thursday.

According to political economist Trevor Simumba, the election “is a test of democracy in Zambia, and it is ultimately a test of how fair and freely” the electoral commission would conduct it. The “true test will be in the counting process.”

The economy is in decline.