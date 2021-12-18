As YouTube TV loses access to several channels, Google and Disney are unable to reach an agreement.

Many networks, including ESPN and National Geographic, have been withdrawn from YouTube TV, lowering the monthly membership fee to $49.99.

Google and Disney have failed to strike a deal after months of negotiations.

“Our unequaled range of networks is no longer available to [YouTube TV] users,” Disney stated in a statement on Friday. “We’ve been in ongoing talks with Google’s YouTube TV, but they’ve rejected to reach a reasonable agreement with us based on market terms and conditions,” says the company. The firms were allegedly at odds about distribution costs for Disney-owned channels.

“We understand that this is disappointing news for our customers, and it’s not what we wanted,” YouTube stated in an online statement. “We will continue to fight on your behalf with Disney in the hopes of reinstating their content on YouTube TV,” said the company. “We hope Google will join us in that effort,” Disney said, adding that it is “willing to achieve an equitable deal with Google as fast as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by reinstating our networks.”