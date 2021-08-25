As workers’ priorities shift, the food service industry faces a labor shortage.

Workers are leaving restaurant positions to emphasize child care and mental health, as well as exploring industries with better chances, resulting in workforce shortages in the food services industry.

According to a study conducted by Black Box Intelligence and Snagajob, despite a 70% rise in job openings and a 10% increase in hourly salaries for limited-service workers year over year, there is a 10% drop in prospective employees.

Sue Choi, who runs numerous Korean eateries in New York City, told ABC News, “I don’t even get one single phone call, even for the full week.”

As a growing number of workers reject employment in the business, restaurants and fast-food joints are increasingly posting “Help Wanted” banners on their windows.

For many workers who have children, the food business is particularly hard. Restaurant workers generally work long hours with few child care options, according to the survey, especially when schools use a hybrid or remote approach.

Employees’ mental health has also suffered as a result of their work in restaurants. Around 78 percent of workers stated their mental health had been harmed in the previous year, and that their employment were just not worth the stress.

Another factor is the physically demanding job environment. According to the report, 51% of workers believe restaurant job does not provide them with the stable schedule and compensation they desire.

Workers have gravitated to other businesses with better chances when they leave the industry, as the labor market just reached a new high of 9.2 million openings.

According to economic development scholar Chuck McShane, “restaurant workers ‘pivoted’ during the pandemic” and went to work at building material and garden supply companies, which grew in popularity during the house and home gardening boom of the previous year.

In addition, the hours of labor in this industry are more consistent, and the remuneration is better. According to payscale.com, the average hourly rate in the construction materials and wholesale industry is $17.48, compared to $12.29 in the restaurant industry.

Unemployment benefits, according to Gary Burtless, a senior scholar in economic research at the Brookings Institution, could be a contributing factor in the present labor crisis.

"The generous nature of unemployment benefits is certainly doubt a component of why I believe a lot of these low-pay enterprises in particular are having difficulty persuading individuals to return to work, but it isn't the only reason," Burtless said.