As worker and supply shortages grow, small business owner confidence erodes.

According to the NFIB’s 2017 Small Business Optimism Index, supply chain interruptions, material disruptions, and worker shortages are leading small business owners to lose faith in the economy.

According to the survey released Tuesday, the index fell 2.8 points to 99.7 in July, erasing a 2.9-point increase in June.

According to the NFIB, nearly half of business owners indicated they couldn’t fill job positions, a problem that affects nearly all industries and is at a 48-year high. However, a net 38 percent of owners said they were boosting their compensation, down from a record of 39 percent in June. Only 27% expect wage increases in the next three months.

Capital expenditures increased by two percentage points from June, but remained below historical averages. New equipment (39 percent), vehicles (23 percent), and facilities were all on the list of projected expenditures (14 percent ).

6 percent of business owners spent their capital expenditures on new buildings or land for expansion, while 11 percent spent it on new fixtures and furniture. Another 26% are planning capital expenditures in the coming months.

To fund additional jobs, business owners will have to “scale up” their capital spending, according to the NFIB.

The net 5 percent of small business owners saw an increase in sales over the last three months, but a four-point decrease from June. However, the overall prognosis for increased actual sales volume fell 11 points to a net negative of 4%, according to the NFIB, reflecting a “stubbornly negative view” based on small company owners’ realities.

In July, inventories fell seven points and were classified as “too low.” However, 6% of business owners said they expected to invest in their inventory in the future months.

Average selling prices climbed for 46 percent of small business owners, with the wholesale (73 percent), manufacturing (61 percent), and retail (57 percent) sectors reporting the biggest increases.

Owners’ expectations for improved business circumstances in the next three months dropped 11 points, while owners’ expectations for better business conditions in the next six months dropped eight points. Earnings trends have also declined eight points in the last three months.

Small businesses’ profits were also down, owing to fewer sales, rising material costs, labor costs, lower prices, seasonal changes, higher taxes, and regulatory costs.

“Small company owners are losing faith in the economy’s health and predict a slowdown in job creation,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg in a statement. Owners are complaining that supply chain problems are affecting their firms as they hunt for skilled staff. In the end, owners may be able to sell more if they do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.