As women protest, the Taliban are on the verge of forming a government.

The Taliban declared they were close to forming a new administration on Thursday, as dozens of women staged a rare protest demanding the right to work under a new rule facing tremendous economic challenges and widespread public distrust.

The Islamist militants, who have promised a kinder type of government than they did during their horrific tenure from 1996 to 2001, must now transition from insurgents to rulers.

The announcement of a cabinet, which two Taliban sources said AFP could happen on Friday after afternoon prayers, would come just days after the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, which marked the end of America’s longest war and gave the Islamist group an incredible military victory.

Militants exhibited some of the military gear they acquired during their onslaught on Wednesday, even flying a Black Hawk helicopter over Kandahar, their movement’s spiritual home, in one of the most symbolic moments since taking over Kabul on August 15.

All eyes are now on the Taliban’s ability to form a cabinet capable of managing a war-torn economy while also honoring the movement’s promises of a more “inclusive” administration.

The composition of a new administration has sparked speculation, while a top official suggested Wednesday that women are unlikely to be included.

In an interview with BBC Pashto, senior commander Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a hardliner in the first Taliban administration, said that while women could continue to work, there “may not” be a place for them in any future government’s cabinet or other important positions.

Around 50 women took to the streets in the western city of Herat in a rare, bold demonstration for the freedom to work and the lack of women’s participation in the new government.

According to an AFP correspondent who saw the event, the protestors chanted in unison, “It is our right to have education, work, and security.”

They said, “We are not afraid; we are together.”

Herat, on the ancient Silk Road near the Iranian border, is a reasonably cosmopolitan city. It is one of Afghanistan’s wealthier provinces, and girls have already returned to school there.

Basira Taheri, one of the protest’s organizers, told AFP that she wanted women to be included in the Taliban’s new cabinet.

“We want the Taliban to meet with us for consultations,” Taheri stated. “There are no women in their gatherings or meetings.”

The first female Afghan journalist was among the 122,000 people who evacuated Afghanistan in a frantic US-led evacuation that ended on Monday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.