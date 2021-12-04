As Verstappen hits the wall, Hamilton takes the Saudi Arabian pole.

On Saturday, Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, strengthening his chances of retaining his record-breaking eighth Formula One world championship.

Max Verstappen, the championship leader, finished third in the Red Bull after striking a wall on his penultimate flying lap on the tight Jeddah street circuit, just as he appeared to be on the verge of unseating his adversary.

Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, finished second and will start alongside him on Sunday.

“What a difficult course this is. It’s incredible what they’ve accomplished; the speed and pace here is incredible “Hamilton remarked.

“It’s a fantastic outcome for the team, and Valtteri did an outstanding job — he’s the best teammate this sport has ever seen.”

Hamilton’s fifth pole of the season and 103rd of his career came after he halved Verstappen’s championship lead with consecutive victories in Brazil and Qatar.

Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by eight points with two races remaining, can win his first world championship on Sunday if he wins and Hamilton finishes outside the top six.

If not, the 2021 title race in Abu Dhabi will come down to the wire next weekend.

“I’m still baffled by what happened (on the final flying lap). I got a little tense, “Verstappen is a Formula One driver.

“P3 is frustrating, but today’s performance demonstrated that the car is fast around here, so we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

The top five for Sunday’s race, the first in the kingdom, were Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

The top ten are completed by Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Lando Norris (McLaren), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), and Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo).

Hamilton’s seventh victory came at the end of a rollercoaster day for the seven-time champion.

After being summoned following an alleged refusal to halt under double waved yellow flags and for obstructing Nikita Mazepin’s Haas in Saturday practice, he dodged a fine for yellow flag infractions.

After the stewards admitted that a double-waved yellow light panel had been unintentionally activated, the Mercedes star was exonerated of any wrongdoing.

For the second instance, Mercedes was fined 25,000 euros.

For failing to heed double-waved yellow flags during qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix last month, Verstappen received a five-place grid penalty.