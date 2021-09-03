As US jobs data disappoints, the dollar and stocks take a hit.

After poor US jobs statistics, the dollar fell and markets fell, but Tokyo soared on prospects of stimulus after Japan’s prime leader announced his departure.

According to government data released on Friday, the United States gained only 235,000 jobs last month, much below projections and possibly indicating that the Delta variant is affecting the US economic recovery.

The Labor Department’s August payroll growth was far less than the upwardly revised 1.1 million jobs added in July, as well as the analyst average of 750,000.

The statistic is likely to persuade the US Federal Reserve to postpone beginning to reduce its economic boost at its September meeting.

“Only time will tell if this is just a stumbling block for America’s quickly growing economy, or if job creation has truly strayed off course,” said Jay Mawji, managing director of global liquidity provider IX Prime.

“However, the markets are anticipating the Fed’s next move. The Fed is likely to hold rates at their present low level, sending the dollar into the weekend well in the red, barring any shocks in the coming weeks,” he added.

After the report was announced, the dollar, which was already under pressure, fell further.

At the open, US markets were lower, but the Nasdaq Composite eventually rose mainly to increases in tech firms.

European equities finished lower after giving up early gains.

“As the week draws to a close, stock markets have clearly shifted into ‘risk off’ mode, as initial disappointment over today’s non-farm payrolls miss evolves into something more serious,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would take its time winding down financial support and would be even more cautious in raising interest rates, but he gave no timetable.

“If Fed Chair Powell needed cover to make his case for why the Fed should delay unveiling a tapering plan at the September 21-22 FOMC meeting, he found it in today’s release of the August Employment Situation Report,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick J. O’Hare.

The major message from the data, according to him, is that it creates “a real tangle from a policy-making sense” that will “fuel prolonged uncertainty for market players” about the Fed’s action timing.

Tokyo equities rose more than 2% in Asia after Yoshihide Suga stated he would not. Brief News from Washington Newsday.