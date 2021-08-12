As US inflation eases, global stocks mostly rise.

After a carefully anticipated US report showing inflation moderated in July, global markets mainly gained Wednesday, setting new highs in certain cases.

The Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs, joining Frankfurt’s DAX, and Paris closed near an all-time high.

Consumer prices for energy and food rose sharply in July, according to the US inflation data. When those volatile items were removed from the equation, the core CPI rose only 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, which was less than a third of the rate seen in June.

The slowing of price increases “feeds into the ‘peak inflation’ narrative,” according to Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare, who also noted that the study indicated that inflation could remain high for some time.

After a recent period of pressure induced by the potential of central banks tightening their monetary policies, as well as the fast-spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus, stocks have had a mainly good week.

World central bankers will gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this month for an annual meeting, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak.

A lingering concern heading into Wednesday’s consumer price report was that rising inflation might force the Fed to accelerate its plan to tighten monetary policy, potentially causing an economic shock.

However, the statistics on Wednesday backed up the Fed’s and other central banks’ assertions that inflationary pressures are related to short-term supply chain concerns rather than a structural shift in the economy.

“Lowering price pressures, a healthy economy, and a quickly improving labor market will be music to the ears of Fed policymakers,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“While it is unlikely to modify the start date or even the pace of tapering given their belief that inflation was just temporary, it will provide them with more comfort and allow them to ease off the gas if necessary.”

Oil prices surged in other markets, despite a White House plea for OPEC+ oil producers (the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies) to increase output to satisfy rising demand as the global economy rebounds from Covid-19.

Southwest Airlines rose 1.4 percent among individual firms, as investors shrugged off a recent slowdown in bookings and an increase in cancellations, possibly due to the recent rise of Covid-19 infections.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.6 percent to 35,484.97. (close)

S&P 500: Up 0.3 percent to 4,447.79 in New York (close)

Nasdaq in New York is down 0.2 percent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.