As US data strengthens calls for Fed action, Asian markets fall.

Asian markets fell on Wednesday after a recent rally fizzled out and investors failed to match Wall Street’s solid lead.

After statistics revealed a forecast-busting increase in retail sales as well as excellent results from shopping behemoths Walmart and Home Depot, New York’s three main indexes surged once more.

The report boosted consumer confidence in the world’s top economy and demonstrated that, for the time being, consumers were ignoring the effects of rising prices.

They did, however, lend greater weight to calls for the Federal Reserve to intervene sooner to avert overheating and ensure that prices do not spiral out of control.

James Bullard, a top Fed official, said the bank should adopt a “more hawkish” stance and that the tapering of its massive bond-buying program, which has aided an extended global equities rise, “might move faster.”

However, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly remained more pessimistic, thinking, like Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, that price pressures are only temporary and that acting too fast could jeopardize the economic recovery.

Hong Kong fell for the first time in six days after a six-day rally, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Taipei, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Wellington were also down.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock market’s prospects.

“All signals point to a very solid holiday season for retailers, which should help keep stocks up,” said Edward Moya of OANDA.

He went on to say that markets were “fixated on inflation,” and that things could get “a little uglier over the next couple of months before traders get unsettled.”

“We feel like the equities markets should continue robust going into the end of this year,” UBS Global Wealth Management’s Xi Qiao added.

“We expect further volatility ahead with rising rates,” she continued, with inflation and Covid expected to continue to be a source of concern.

Oil prices have continued to fall as investors wait to see if Vice President Joe Biden would heed requests to access the US’ vast stockpiles to fulfill rising demand.

According to a report in Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, Trump encouraged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to join him in releasing extra crude into the market during their virtual conference.

The market, which has been lifted by the global reopening, will likely remain elevated for some time, according to OANDA’s Moya.

"As the Biden administration appears unwilling to ask US shale to rise, the oil market gap is likely to persist for a bit longer."