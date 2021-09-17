As Traders Wrap Up a Tough Week, Stocks Diverge.

After a tumultuous few days, stock markets were mixed on Friday as traders kept an eye on Delta variant developments, Chinese regulatory crackdowns, poor economic data, and escalating geopolitical tensions.

After another weak overnight lead from Wall Street, which was dragged between better-than-expected US retail sales and an above-forecast number on unemployment claims, Asia’s key indices ended the week higher while Europe was lower.

Following a report in the Financial Times that the European Central Bank was on track to raise eurozone interest rates in 2023, the euro surged versus the dollar and the British pound, an outlook later refuted by the ECB.

As economies recover from pandemic lockdowns, rising prices have fueled predictions that central banks will reduce their massive financial stimulus packages and boost interest rates sooner than predicted.

The major focus for investors today is the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week, and whether it will telegraph how much and how long it will reduce its massive bond-buying program, which has fueled a global economic and equities rise for more than a year.

Next Monday, the Bank of England will meet, with annual UK inflation at its highest level in almost nine years.

According to financial strategist Louis Navellier, the Fed will “definitely admit they’re going to taper, but maybe not as much as everyone feared.”

The progress of US President Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending initiatives, which are stalled in Congress, is also being watched.

At the same time, lawmakers have yet to agree on a debt ceiling increase, raising the risk of a catastrophic US default.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of the highly transmissible Delta Covid mutation, which has prompted numerous governments to reimpose lockdowns and other containment measures due to an increase in infections around the world.

China is one among them, where a new epidemic has alarmed merchants only weeks after officials thought to have contained a previous one.

Concerns have been raised that the world’s second largest economy and a crucial generator of global growth, which was already stalling, could suffer even more as a result of the recent flare-up.

While economists consider September to be the worst month for investing, the past week has been particularly terrible for Hong Kong, where tech firms have been hit by increased regulatory monitoring and Macau-based casinos have been targeted by government crackdown plans.

The Macau government has shaken some of the casino industry’s biggest brands, including Sands and Wynn. Washington Newsday Brief News.