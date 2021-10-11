As traders keep an eye on inflation, Asia’s markets are mostly rising.

Most Asian markets rallied on Monday, extending a surge that began last week as US lawmakers avoided a costly debt default, while another rise in oil prices raised inflation concerns as the Federal Reserve prepared to withdraw its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Last month’s large miss on US job creation did little to undermine expectations that the Fed will start winding down its mammoth bond-buying program to keep price rises under control just as the global recovery shows symptoms of stalling.

Due to weakness in the service sector, the US Labor Department reported that just 194,000 new jobs were filled last month, less than half of what was expected, despite an upward revision to increases in the previous two months.

“Despite the lackluster headline on payrolls, the report’s inner strength suggests the data have passed the Fed’s test for a’reasonable enough’ report to allow for a… tapering announcement in November,” said Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank.

The three major indices on Wall Street ended the day in the red, but Asia fared significantly better in early trading on Monday.

Tokyo gained ground after incoming Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that he would not contemplate raising capital gains tax anytime soon, assuaging investor fears that the government was mulling such a move.

Hong Kong rose 2%, with IT firms benefiting from some much-needed buying after China punished food delivery giant Meituan for monopolistic practices less than expected. The company was up more than 7%, while Alibaba, the ecommerce behemoth, was up more than 6%.

Shanghai, Singapore, and Manila all had significant increases, while Sydney and Wellington saw declines.

The broad gains built on Friday’s strong performance, which came after news that Democrats and Republicans had reached an agreement to raise the US debt ceiling in order to prevent a potentially disastrous default.

The release of Chinese inflation figures this week will draw a lot of attention, since the rise in prices around the world is becoming increasingly difficult for governments as economies reopen and demand for commodities returns despite restricted supplies.

The issue has sparked fear that the world is on the verge of stagflation as inflation rises and growth remains sluggish, especially as crude prices continue to rise to multi-year highs.

Kerry Craig of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, on the other hand, was upbeat.

“We do have this situation where inflation expectations are growing and growth expectations are declining, but I don’t think we’ll be in.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.