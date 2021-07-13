As traders eye earnings, Asian markets extend their rally.

The global stock market surge continued into Asia on Tuesday, as investors’ confidence about the forthcoming earnings season outweighed concerns over the fast-spreading Delta virus type, which is pushing officials to reimpose containment restrictions.

As economies recover from the devastation of last year’s pandemic-induced slump, traders are hoping that central banks will keep their ultra-loose monetary policies or gradually decrease them.

This week, investors will be watching major data and other events to gain a sense of the strength of the global recovery, with Chinese growth, US inflation, and numerous central bank decisions on the horizon.

Wall Street’s three main indexes set new highs as investors braced for a barrage of earnings from top banks such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs later in the day.

Observers expect that the period will be the best in more than two decades, but they warn that the readings will have to be record-breaking to build on the recent market boom, with many traders “buying the rumour and dumping the news.”

With gains of 1.7 percent, Hong Kong topped the gains in Asia, followed by Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Mumbai, Wellington, Bangkok, and Taipei.

Sydney, on the other hand, gave up early gains and finished level, while Manila and Jakarta also dropped. London and Paris started the day higher, but Frankfurt started the day lower.

Covid-19 continues to throw a dark shadow as new case numbers grow over the world, with high numbers in the United States and the United Kingdom — both of which have advanced vaccination programs – but with fewer deaths and hospitalizations.

Some governments are now considering permitting third vaccinations for persons who have completed their entire course of vaccinations.

The rapid spread of illnesses has forced some governments, such as those in France and Greece, to implement new restrictions in order to stem the spread, raising concerns about the impact on the economy.

This anxiety has weighed on oil prices, which fell for the first time after a two-day rally on Monday.

On Tuesday, they were climbing again, aided by the International Energy Agency’s report that demand increased last month. It did warn, though, that with OPEC and other producers pumping less than needed, the market would be volatile until a deal was struck to increase output.

“The solid crude demand picture is starting to take a bite as many countries continue to battle with the more infectious Delta form,” OANDA’s Edward Moya wrote in a note. Even. Brief News from Washington Newsday.