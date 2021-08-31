As traders digest weak China data, markets diverge.

Despite advances elsewhere, European equities slid on Tuesday, with dealers citing fresh Chinese economic concerns and concerns over the removal of central bank stimulus as factors weighing on sentiment.

Following a three-day holiday weekend, London equities fell 0.2 percent in late morning trades compared to Friday’s close.

Frankfurt rose 0.6 percent and Paris gained 0.2 percent in lunchtime eurozone trade, compared to Monday’s closing levels.

Following major remarks from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week, the euro reached a 3.5-week high of $1.1832.

Oil prices dipped on the eve of an output conference between OPEC and other key producers as investors assessed the damage to refineries after Hurricane Ida crashed into the rig-heavy Gulf of Mexico.

“Downside risks for the remaining months of the year remain,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP. “This makes faith in the central banks’ plans for unwinding pandemic stimulus all the more important.”

“China’s services PMI was a reminder of those concerns overnight, with the Delta version driving surging case numbers in the US and elsewhere.”

Investors overcame early selling pressure sparked by PMI data indicating China's economic recovery had been slowed by an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant.

Powell’s promise to be cautious in withdrawing the bank’s huge financial backing seems to have dissolved in the open, replaced by new concerns about Beijing’s assault on private firms and the ever-present threat of the coronavirus.

The day got off to a shaky start when China released data showing that service industry activity fell for the first time since February 2020 last month.

Authorities enforced stringent travel restrictions across large swaths of the country this month to limit the country’s largest Covid outbreak since the original pandemic, affecting dozens of cities and affecting tens of millions of people.

Flights were canceled, tourist attractions were closed, and events were canceled in an attempt to halt the flare-up.

While new case data have been brought back under control, analysts warn that any future surge will most likely affect the services sector.

Several other countries, notably Australia and New Zealand, have been compelled to enact strong measures in order to combat an outbreak of diseases while still attempting to roll out vaccines.

