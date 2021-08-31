As traders digest weak China data, markets are lacking in conviction.

Despite Asian gains, US and European markets fell on Tuesday, with investors concerned about fresh Chinese economic concerns and the removal of central bank stimulus, according to dealers.

Minutes after the opening bell, the Dow was down 0.2 percent, while London, Frankfurt, and Paris were all down roughly half a percent mid-session compared to Friday’s closing.

The decline occurred as Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, revealed that annual eurozone inflation had reached its highest level in a decade, owing to rising energy, goods, and service costs.

Inflation in the eurozone is expected to hit 3.0 percent in August, up from 2.2 percent in July, the highest level since 2011 and well above the European Central Bank’s 2.0 percent objective.

After last week’s remarks from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the euro rose to a 3.5-week high of $1.1832, while oil prices fell as investors assessed the damage to refineries after Hurricane Ida slammed into the rig-heavy Gulf of Mexico, and on the eve of an output meeting between OPEC and other key producers.

“Downside risks for the remaining months of the year remain,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP. “This makes faith in the central banks’ plans for unwinding pandemic stimulus all the more important.”

“China’s services PMI was a reminder of those concerns overnight, with the Delta version driving surging case numbers in the US and elsewhere.”

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell off record highs as the Dow fell, according to the Schwab Market Update, as “markets continue to battle with the lingering Delta variation (and) Fed tapering forecasts, as we likely decline from peak profits and economic growth rates.”

“Global markets are absorbing softer-than-expected Chinese manufacturing and services activity, as well as a hotter-than-expected Eurozone consumer price inflation report,” Schwab said.

IAG, the parent firm of British Airways, was London’s top faller, down over 4%, as travel stocks were hammered hard by Monday’s news that EU states are considering reimposing travel restrictions on US tourists due to rising covid infections in the country.

Investors overcame early selling pressure sparked by PMI data indicating China's economic recovery had been slowed by an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant. Asian indices had earlier ended in positive territory as investors overcame early selling pressure sparked by PMI data indicating China's economic recovery had been slowed by an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant.

At the open, the upbeat spirit sparked by Powell's commitment to be cautious in withdrawing the bank's enormous financial support appeared to have faded, replaced by.