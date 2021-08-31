As traders digest Delta and weak China data, markets lack conviction.

As traders pondered whether Covid-19 would cause a serious setback to the global economic recovery, US and European shares marked time Tuesday, while Asia rose.

After a Conference Board survey revealed concerns about the fast-spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus, and rising prices pulled consumer confidence down to its lowest level in six months, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 halted a two-session string of records on a moderately negative day for US indices.

London, Frankfurt, and Paris were all in the red as well.

“European markets are concluding the month with weakness, and US markets have also lost their upward impetus for the time being,” said Chris Beauchamp, IG’s chief market analyst.

Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, added to the pessimism by stating that annual eurozone inflation rose to 3% in August, the highest level in a decade, due to rising energy, goods, and services costs — well beyond the European Central Bank’s objective of 2%.

On the eve of an output conference between OPEC and other important producers, oil prices fell as investors assessed the damage to refineries after Hurricane Ida crashed into the rig-heavy Gulf of Mexico.

IAG, the parent firm of British Airways, ended the day 2.7 percent lower, with travel stocks particularly hard hit by Monday’s announcement that EU governments are considering reimposing travel restrictions on American tourists due to an increase in Covid infections in the country.

Zoom’s surge during the pandemic’s work-from-home wave appeared to be coming to an end, with the video meeting firm reporting somewhat less favorable client growth, even as earnings topped expectations.

Despite the poor session in the United States, Spartan Capital Markets’ Peter Cardillo remarked that “the market fundamentals remain robust and interest rates are not going up anytime soon.”

Craig Erlam, an analyst at OANDA, disagreed.

“Downside risks for the rest of the year remain,” he told AFP, “which makes faith in central banks’ plans to withdraw monetary stimulus all the more important.”

“China’s services PMI was a reminder of those dangers overnight, with the Delta variant continuing to fuel rising case numbers in the US and elsewhere.”

As the country grappled with the current Covid-19 outbreak, Asian indices ended higher as investors overcame early selling pressure caused by PMI data showing China’s services industry contracted for the first time since February 2020.

To manage the situation, authorities implemented stringent travel restrictions throughout large swaths of the country this month. Brief News from Washington Newsday.