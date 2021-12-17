As traders consider higher rates, Asian markets fall after a rally.

As traders examine central bank measures to tackle skyrocketing inflation by abandoning the age of ultra-cheap cash, Asian markets mainly dipped Friday, reversing the previous day’s surge, while also navigating a Covid infection increase that threatens an already fragile economic recovery.

With prices growing at their fastest rate in four decades, the Fed took a far more hawkish stance this week, promising to halt its massive bond-buying program by March and predicting a series of interest rate hikes that may last until 2023.

The news sparked a rise across US and Asian markets on Wednesday, as investors hailed the removal of some of the uncertainty that has lingered over markets for months, as well as a Fed plan to keep inflation under control.

Craig Erlam of OANDA said a barometer of potential rate hikes “was toward the hawkish end of forecasts, which investors embraced with open arms.”

“Since the global financial crisis, those two things haven’t been stated together very often.” It could even be a first. The previous time the Fed hiked rates, it was roundly chastised by many, including President Trump.

“This time, it’s not the likelihood of inflation that’s causing the move; rather, it’s the prospect of it spiraling out of control, and plainly, investors dread inflation far more than modest tightening.” “Exactly how they should.” In Europe, the Bank of England’s rate hike on Thursday and the European Central Bank’s intention to decrease its own financial support while continuing to provide additional assistance were both welcomed with positive reactions.

However, Wall Street’s three main indexes fell on Thursday as investors digested the new policy, with tech firms, which are more vulnerable to higher borrowing costs, bearing the brunt of the selling, with the Nasdaq falling more than 2%.

Much of Asia followed suit.

Tokyo, Singapore, Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta all saw their stock market values plummet. Sydney, Seoul, and Taipei all made gains.

“What you’re seeing here is a shift in tone, a change in regime, and the likelihood of tighter policy next year, not only at the Fed, but internationally,” BNY Mellon Wealth Management’s Alicia Levine told Bloomberg Television.

Selling was exacerbated by a new US attack on China, which includes penalties and trade restrictions over Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

