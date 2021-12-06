As the Xbox turns 20, a new ‘Halo’ game is released.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the latest “Halo” video game this week, as Microsoft celebrates the 20th anniversary of the brand that helped launch the Xbox console.

“Halo Infinite” will be published on Wednesday, but Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have already released a free-to-play “beta” test version to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iconic sci-fi series.

In a sample of the excitement around the sixth installment’s return to a 26th-century space battle, 100,000 individuals logged on to play concurrently via online platform Steam within an hour of its release on November 15.

Jenn, a competitive Halo player who goes by the gaming nickname Queen x3, said, “The entire Halo community has been excitedly expecting the debut of this game.”

“The beta was a lot of fun, and it built up a lot of anticipation for the final launch.”

She explained that the game’s attraction, as seen through the eyes of a fully armed cyber-soldier, was in the thrill of the challenge.

“Halo is one of the most competitive first-person shooters out there, and only a few people can pick up a controller for the first time and be outstanding.”

“Halo: Combat Evolved,” set in a future where humanity have colonized several planets, was released in November 2001 as the first game on Microsoft’s brand-new Xbox platform.

The series rapidly became a “killer app,” or the product that drove Xbox sales, as Microsoft tried to establish itself as an American competitor to Nintendo and Sony in the already profitable gaming console market.

Xbox is still a major role in a video gaming industry that is already larger than the movie business, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, which values it at $173.7 billion in 2020.

Its Xbox Live platform was a forerunner in making online gaming a social phenomenon, with users logging on to compete against friends or strangers. It presently boasts a monthly user base of more than 100 million people.

According to an Ampere analysis, the Xbox system will still trail the Japanese behemoths, with an expected 6.7 million sold by 2021, compared to approximately 90 million Nintendo Switches and 12.8 million PlayStation 5s.

According to Microsoft, the latest Xbox models, the Series X and S, are the fastest-selling in the company’s history.

"It's not like the game is required to get consoles off the shelves," NPD says, "but it will surely help drive demand."