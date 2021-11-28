As the world rushes to contain a new Covid variant, borders are slammed shut.

On Sunday, world governments hurried to contain a new, severely mutated Covid-19 strain, with Israel closing its borders to foreign nationals and Australia reporting the variant’s first cases.

Because of suspicions that the variation known as Omicron is highly infectious, it has put doubt on global attempts to combat the epidemic, causing countries to reimpose safeguards that many had assumed were no longer necessary.

Scientists are scrambling to figure out how dangerous the significantly altered strain is, and whether it can dodge existing vaccines.

Several nations, including vital travel hub Qatar, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Netherlands, have announced intentions to restrict travel from southern Africa, where it was first found.

The most stringent is Israel, which said on Sunday that it will restrict its borders to all foreigners in an effort to stop the spread of the variation, barely four weeks after reopening to tourists following a lengthy closure due to Covid.

“We’re waving a red flag,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, adding that the country will order 10 million PCR test kits to combat the “very deadly” strain.

Israeli nationals who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be forced to present a negative PCR test and will be quarantined for three days if they have been vaccinated, and seven days if they have not, according to the prime minister’s office.

However, the virus strain has already slipped through the cracks, appearing in places as far apart as the Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Australia, where authorities announced Sunday that it had been discovered for the first time in two passengers from southern Africa who were tested after arriving in Sydney.

The new variant’s debut comes less than a month after Australia repealed its ban on people traveling abroad without permission, with the country’s border due to open to skilled workers and international students by the end of the year.

Authorities claimed both instances were completely vaccinated and arrived on the same day that Canberra imposed a blanket ban on flights from nine southern African countries, including South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Many people were taken aback by the quickness with which governments closed their borders, with passengers thronging Johannesburg International Airport, hoping to board the last flights to countries that had implemented unexpected travel bans.

After arriving in the Netherlands on two planes from South Africa, 61 individuals tested positive in what one passenger characterized as the “Dystopia Central Airline Hallway.”

