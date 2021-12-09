As the WHO warns about vaccine hoarding, an EU watchdog says Omicron is “mostly mild.”

The Omicron version of Covid-19, according to the European Medicines Agency, may produce lesser sickness, while the World Health Organization warned against a repeat of vaccine hoarding by wealthy nations as the new strain spreads.

The European Medicines Agency’s provisional decision comes after the World Health Organization said this week that there was some evidence that Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, the currently dominant type.

The EMA echoed the findings, but stated that more research was being conducted.

“Cases appear to be mostly mild,” said Marco Cavaleri, EMA’s head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy. “However, we need to gather more evidence to determine whether the spectrum of disease severity caused by Omicron is different (than) that of all the variants that have been circulating so far.”

When the highly mutated form was initially discovered in South Africa last month, it generated global worry, with fears that it could be more contagious, cause more severe sickness, or elude vaccines.

“Emerging data from South Africa suggests an elevated risk of reinfection with Omicron,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Early evidence revealed Omicron is more contagious than Delta, according to Cavaleri, but it was unclear if it would eventually displace the previous dominant strain.

He also emphasized that this winter’s preventative and treatment options were better than previous winter’s.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Wednesday that a third dosage of their vaccine was successful against the variation, and that they were working on an Omicron-specific vaccine that should be available by March.

Some wealthy countries, including as Germany and the United Kingdom, have already been struck by a winter surge of infections, prompting additional efforts to stem the spread, and financial markets have been spooked by concerns about the economic impact.

As a result, the WHO issued a warning on Thursday about the vaccination supply restrictions witnessed earlier this year.

“As we approach whatever the Omicron situation is, there is a risk that global supply could revert to high-income nations storing vaccine to safeguard (their populations)… in a sense in excess,” said WHO vaccines chief Kate O’Brien.

O’Brien said the WHO was looking into data from Pfizer and BioNTech on the booster shot and that it could turn out that “further doses have advantage to provide added protection against Omicron,” but that it was still “early days.”

“At this time, we don’t have enough data,” Cavaleri of the EMA added.

Later on Thursday, the agency released a statement. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.