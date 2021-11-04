As the WHO issues a warning about Europe’s death toll, the number of Covid cases in Germany is on the rise.

Daily Covid infections in Germany reached an all-time high on Thursday, prompting the World Health Organization to warn that another 500,000 people could die throughout Europe as cases rise again.

As countries struggle to avoid another deadly winter wave, the grim forecast came as the UK became the first country to approve an anti-Covid tablet and the US unveiled stringent new restrictions for businesses to get employees to receive immunizations.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany, the EU’s most populous country, broke a new daily infection record with approximately 34,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Croatia also set a new daily record with 6,310 positive tests, following in the footsteps of Russia, which has shattered its own records several times in recent weeks.

The WHO’s Europe director expressed “grave worry” about the rising rate of coronavirus infections in Europe, saying that current trends will result in “another half a million Covid-19 deaths” by February, according to “one reliable forecast.”

Hans Kluge said at a press conference, “We are once again at the epicentre.”

The WHO attributed the outbreak to a combination of low vaccination rates and a relaxation of protective measures such as mask use and physical separation.

Kluge stated that hospital admission rates were higher in nations where fewer people were immunized.

According to official national data collated by AFP, the number of new daily cases in Europe has been gradually increasing for weeks, with around 250,000 cases. Deaths are also on the rise, with an average of 3,600 deaths every day across the continent.

According to AFP data, Russia, which has a high level of vaccine apprehension, has led the charge with over 8,100 deaths in the last seven days, followed by Ukraine with over 3,800 deaths and Romania with 3,100 deaths.

Since its first appearance in China in December 2019, the virus has killed over five million people worldwide.

Better news came from the United Kingdom, which became the first country in the world to approve the use of Merck’s anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir to treat mild to moderate coronavirus patients.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, described the antiviral medicine as “a game-changer for the most vulnerable and immunosuppressed.”

“Today is a historic day for our country,” he stated, “as the UK has become the first country in the world to approve an antiviral for Covid-19 that can be taken at home.”

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) stated on Thursday that it would strive to expedite its examination of whether the medicine should be approved for the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.