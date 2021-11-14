As the votes are counted, Bulgaria’s anti-graft party surprises the leaders.

In Bulgaria’s third general election this year, a new anti-graft party received more support than predicted, with some surveys suggesting it won the vote on Sunday.

We Continue the Change, founded by two Harvard-educated former businesspeople, has garnered 26 percent of the vote in the Balkan country as it confronts its deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

After initial exit polls had placed Boyko Borisov’s GERB in the lead, they gave him 23 percent. The first official partial results are expected to be released on Monday.

The movement was founded by Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, who both served as interim ministers earlier this year.