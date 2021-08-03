As the virus makes a comeback in Wuhan, China, New York issues a Covid Pass.

On Tuesday, New York announced the implementation of a de facto vaccine pass for some public locations, while Wuhan, China, said it will test all 11 million citizens when the coronavirus resurfaced in the city where it first appeared.

Meanwhile, according to an AFP tally released on Tuesday, half of the European Union’s population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, placing the EU barely ahead of the United States.

The highly contagious Delta form has sparked an outbreak of illnesses all throughout the world, including in countries that boasted of having beaten the worst of the pandemic.

Mayor Bill de Blasio stated on Tuesday that everyone entering indoor facilities such as restaurants, gyms, and shows will be required to provide proof of vaccination, making it the first major US city to do so.

“You have the key, you can open the door if you’ve been vaccinated.” However, if you are not vaccinated, you will be unable to engage in many activities,” de Blasio said at a press conference.

With coronavirus infections on the rise again in the United States, de Blasio announced on August 16 that a health pass called the “Key to NYC” will be introduced, with a transition period before enforcement a month later.

“It’s past time for people to consider vaccination as a requirement for living a good, full, and healthy life,” added de Blasio.

On Monday, the United States met President Joe Biden’s target of administering at least one vaccine to 70% of individuals a month late.

Officials blamed the missed deadline on lowering immunization rates as well as an increase in the number of cases.

According to Jeff Zients, the White House Covid task force coordinator, “these instances are clustered in communities with lower immunization rates.”

According to the most recent immunization data, US states that had previously fallen behind are finally catching up.

In addition, the United States claims to have distributed more than 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine worldwide, more than all other countries combined.

The statement, according to the White House, is “only the beginning” of US efforts to aid the global fight against the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 4.2 million people worldwide.

After the coronavirus initially surfaced in Wuhan in December 2019, China had reduced domestic infections to almost zero, but Delta has put that record in peril.

After infections among airport cleaners in Nanjing began a chain of cases reported across the country, the fast-spreading version has spread to dozens more locations.

Following Wuhan’s report. Brief News from Washington Newsday.