As the Virus and the Fed draw attention, Asian markets rise and oil prices rise.

As traders assessed the outlook for the global economy after prominent pharma firms presented varying judgments on their vaccines’ efficacy against Omicron and the Federal Reserve made a hawkish pivot on monetary policy, Asian markets mainly rallied Wednesday, while oil prices recovered.

On Tuesday, the region’s minor comeback from the previous two days’ severe losses was turned on its head as Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times that existing vaccines may not be as effective against the new coronavirus strain due to its plethora of mutations.

Other drugmakers, though, eventually stated that it was far too early to make a decision. The CEO of BioNTech, who partnered with Pfizer on the project, predicted that patients will be shielded from severe symptoms.

The less gloomy outlook from other companies helped to calm tensions a little, as did the news that Moderna, Pfizer, and the backers of the Russian vaccination Sputnik V are already developing an Omicron-specific vaccine.

Analysts predicted that markets would remain turbulent while medical experts analyzed the overall outlook for Omicron.

“If medical experts believe that existing vaccines are’sufficient’ and/or the Omicron virulence is milder than the present Delta form by this time next week, the market should rally sharply,” said strategist Louis Navellier.

“Conclusions to the contrary might have a significant impact on the current bullish view for 2022,” he said.

“Uncertainty like this will undoubtedly send some investors to the sidelines, especially if they want to lock in the big returns they’ve already booked for 2021.”

Tokyo and Hong Kong, which both fell downhill shortly after Bancel’s remarks were made public, experienced much-needed gains.

Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Taipei all saw gains, and investors were encouraged by data suggesting that manufacturing activity in the area grew last month.

Sydney’s stock market fell slightly after the interview was released Tuesday, however losses were mitigated by data indicating Australia’s GDP contracted less than expected in the third quarter.

Although US futures gained, Manila and Jakarta fell.

Crude, which had been hammered on Friday and again Tuesday because to fears of further lockdowns and their impact on demand, saw some gains, with both main contracts up over 4%.

The largely bullish performance across Asia followed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that the central bank will be eliminating its massive financial assistance measures at a faster pace than previously anticipated, and raising interest rates next year.

