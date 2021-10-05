As the Vatican financial scandal case resumes, a Cardinal is on trial.

The trial of a once-powerful Catholic cardinal and nine others, who are accused of financial fraud and a disastrous London property deal paid for with charity funds, continues Tuesday at the Vatican.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was serving as Pope Francis’ equivalent of chief of staff at the time of the agreement and was later ousted from another position, is being tried alongside high-rolling London financiers and other Church personnel.

They face charges of theft, fraud, and corruption in connection with the Church’s loss-making purchase of a luxury home in London’s posh Chelsea neighborhood.

Becciu was the Vatican’s second-in-command at the time, serving in the Secretariat of State, the Vatican’s most powerful department.

Embezzlement, misuse of power, and witness tampering are among the charges leveled against the 73-year-old, who is also accused of diverting hundreds of thousands of euros from the Church to his brother’s charity.

After Francis altered the law to remove cardinals and bishops of legal privileges, the trial is unique in that it will be heard by a Vatican panel of three lay magistrates rather than a religious court.

Becciu, one of only two defendants to appear in the temporary courthouse at the Vatican Museums for a preliminary hearing in July, maintains he will show his innocence “with respect to every charge.”

The trial, which is expected to last several months, comes after a two-year investigation into how the Secretariat of State managed its huge asset portfolio, including who knew what about the disastrous 350-million-euro (now $407-million) London investment.

Francis has promised to straighten up the Church’s finances since becoming Pope in 2013.

The issue is especially humiliating because the monies utilized for high-risk initiatives like the London one came from the Peter’s Pence, which is money donated by churchgoers to the pope’s charities.

Prosecutors created a picture of dangerous investments with little or no oversight, as well as double-dealing by outside consultants and insiders entrusted with the Secretariat of State’s financial interests, ahead of the trial.

They claimed that the main defendants are “actors in a rotten predatory and lucrative system, sometimes made possible thanks to small but extremely incisive collaboration and internal connivance.”

The current lawsuit dates back to 2013, when the Secretariat borrowed more than $200 million, primarily from Credit Suisse, to invest in a Luxembourg vehicle run by Raffaele Mincione, an Italian-Swiss businessman.

The money was split in half, with half going for stock market purchases and the other half going into a portion of the building on London’s Sloane Avenue.

Prosecutors claim Mincione invested the funds in high-risk projects.