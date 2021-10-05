As the Vatican financial scandal case resumes, a Cardinal is on trial.

The Vatican resumed the financial fraud trial of a former influential Catholic cardinal and nine others on Tuesday, with claims centered on a failed London property purchase paid for with charity cash.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was serving as Pope Francis’ equivalent of chief of staff at the time of the agreement and was later ousted from another position, is being tried alongside high-rolling London financiers and other Church personnel.

They are accused of embezzlement, fraud, and corruption in connection with the Church’s loss-making purchase of a luxury property in Chelsea, London.

Becciu was the Vatican’s second-in-command at the time, serving in the Secretariat of State, the Vatican’s most powerful department.

Embezzlement, misuse of power, and witness tampering are among the charges leveled against the 73-year-old, who is also accused of diverting hundreds of thousands of euros from the Church to his brother’s charity.

In a twist, Cecilia Marogna, a woman Becciu employed as a security consultant, is being tried alongside him for allegedly misusing 575,000 euros ($667,000) in Vatican funds on luxury items and hotels.

After Francis altered the law to remove cardinals and bishops of legal privileges, the trial is unique in that it will be heard by a Vatican panel of three lay magistrates rather than a religious court.

At Tuesday’s session, which lasted just over two hours, defense lawyers complained again about not having full access to the prosecution’s records and evidence. The presiding judge postponed the hearing until Wednesday.

Unlike the other defendants, Becciu and Monsignor Mauro Carlino, a bishop who was his former right-hand man, have attended all court proceedings to date. The cardinal stated at the first hearing in July that he would prove his innocence “with respect to every charge.”

The trial, which is expected to last several months, comes after a two-year investigation into how the Secretariat of State managed its huge asset portfolio, including who knew what about the disastrous 350-million-euro London transaction.

Francis has promised to straighten up the Church’s finances since becoming Pope in 2013.

The issue is especially humiliating because the monies utilized for high-risk initiatives like the London one came from the Peter’s Pence, which is money donated by churchgoers to the pope’s charities.

Prosecutors created a picture of dangerous investments with little or no oversight, as well as double-dealing by outside consultants and insiders entrusted with the Secretariat of State’s financial interests, ahead of the trial.

