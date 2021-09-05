As the US warns of an Afghan civil war, the Taliban fight for Panjshir.

Taliban forces advanced deep into Panjshir, Afghanistan’s final holdout province, on Sunday, as the top US general warned that the country is facing a larger civil conflict that might provide fertile ground for terrorism to resurface.

The Taliban are attempting to smash opposition groups defending the rocky Panjshir Valley, following their lightning fast loss of Afghanistan’s army last month — and celebrations when the last US troops flew out after 20 years of war on Monday.

The Taliban have yet to finalize their new administration, which arrived in Kabul three weeks ago at a speed that many say stunned even extreme Islamists.

However, US General Mark Milley questioned whether they will be able to consolidate power as they transition from guerilla to government.

Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave a pessimistic view, saying, “I think there’s at least a very good likelihood of a bigger civil war.”

“This will then lead to conditions that could, in reality, lead to the rebuilding of Al-Qaeda or the expansion of ISIS (Islamic State group),” he told Fox News on Saturday.

Afghanistan’s new authorities have promised to be more welcoming than their predecessors, who came to power after years of turmoil, including the 1979 Soviet invasion and a devastating civil war.

They have vowed a more “inclusive” administration that reflects Afghanistan’s diverse ethnic mix, though women are unlikely to be represented at the top.

Few in Panjshir, a rocky region north of Kabul that resisted the Soviet Union’s occupation for nearly a decade and also the Taliban’s first rule from 1996 to 2001, appear to believe their promises.

Heavy skirmishes were recorded in Panjshir on Sunday, according to Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi, and while resistance fighters claim to have the Islamists at bay, analysts warn that they are struggling.

Taliban fighters have arrived in the Panjshir village of Anabah, where they manage a surgical center, according to the Italian humanitarian organisation Emergency.

Emergency stated in a statement Saturday that “many individuals have fled from local communities in recent days,” adding that it was continuing to offer medical services and treating a “limited number of wounded.”

Anabah is located 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of the valley’s 115-kilometer length, but unsubstantiated reports stated the Taliban had also taken control of other areas.

While there was still a “fog of war” – with unconfirmed reports that the Taliban had captured many districts – Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal, warned Sunday that there was still a “fog of war.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.