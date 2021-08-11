As the US Senate passes an infrastructure bill, global stocks mostly rise.

As investors applauded the US Senate’s ratification of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package while keeping an eye on the latest Covid-19 data, global stocks mainly rose Tuesday, along with oil prices and the dollar.

The vast package was adopted by the upper house of the US Congress in a bipartisan vote, which was a political success for President Joe Biden. The bill now confronts a crucial vote in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks, where its future is uncertain due to splits within the Democratic majority.

However, on Tuesday, investors bet on corporations that are expected to benefit from the campaign to rebuild America’s roads, bridges, and broadband. Caterpillar, as well as US Steel and Alcoa, are among the companies involved.

The Dow and S&P 500 both set new highs, but the Nasdaq fell.

Earlier, stock markets in London, Paris, and Frankfurt ended the day with slight gains.

While vaccines are being distributed around the world, the emergence of the extremely contagious Delta form is driving certain governments, particularly China and Australia, to implement new lockdowns and other containment measures.

As a result, several analysts have revised their growth forecasts, putting downward pressure on oil prices in the last two days.

However, crude prices rose on Tuesday, with some experts claiming that concerns about the Delta variant’s impact on demand were exaggerated.

The dollar has risen to its highest level against the euro since late March. The rise follows Friday’s excellent US jobs report, which was followed by comments from many Federal Reserve officials implying that the US central bank may soon begin to wind down its huge stimulus program.

Meanwhile, investors are anticipating the release of the US consumer price index on Wednesday, which will provide the most recent data on inflation pressures in the reviving economy, which has been plagued by supply and shipping concerns.

“Traders are pricing in the possibility of an earlier-than-expected announcement by the Federal Reserve that it would begin reducing its asset purchases following a string of solid data out of the US,” said Matt Weller, an analyst at Forex.com.

New US inflation data for July will be widely watched against this context, with another strong reading enhancing the chances of an earlier taper announcement, maybe as soon as September or even later this month, according to Weller.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.5 percent to 35,264.67. (close)

S&P 500: 0.1 percent up at 4,436.75 in New York (close)

Nasdaq in New York is down 0.5 percent at 14,788.09. (close)

