As the US scrambles to evacuate, the Taliban close in on Kabul.

On Saturday, the Afghan Taliban tightened their territorial stranglehold around Kabul, as refugees fled the militants’ relentless offensive and US Marines returned to manage emergency evacuations.

Kabul has basically become the beleaguered, final stand for government forces that have offered little or no resistance elsewhere, while the country’s second and third largest cities have fallen under Taliban hands.

Insurgent fighters have set up camp just 50 kilometers (30 miles) away, forcing the US and other countries to scramble to evacuate their citizens out of Kabul in advance of a predicted all-out attack.

As units from a planned re-deployment of 3,000 American troops began arriving to guard the airport and oversee the evacuations, US embassy workers were ordered to begin shredding and burning sensitive material.

On Friday, a number of European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, and Spain, announced the departure of employees from their embassies.

The dominant attitude among Kabul residents and the tens of thousands of people who have sought safety there in recent weeks has been one of perplexity and fear about what lies ahead.

Khairddin Logari, a resident, told AFP, “We don’t know what’s going on.”

According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, reports of poor treatment of women in areas taken by the Taliban, who enforced an ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam on Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, have him “very disturbed.”

“It is especially terrible and disheartening to witness tales of Afghan girls and women losing their hard-won rights,” Guterres added.

The Taliban’s extent and speed have astounded Afghans and the US-led alliance that invested billions into the nation after overthrowing the Taliban nearly two decades ago in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Individual soldiers, units, and even entire divisions have surrendered only days before President Joe Biden orders a full US pullout, giving the rebels even more vehicles and military hardware to fuel their lightning assault.

Despite the frantic evacuation attempts, the Biden administration maintains that a total Taliban takeover is not a foregone conclusion.

“Kabul is not currently under imminent threat,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday, adding that Taliban forces were “trying to isolate” the city.

The Taliban attack has picked up steam in recent days, with the conquest of Herat in the north and Kandahar – the group’s spiritual heartland in the south – barely hours apart.

Abdul Nafi, a Kandahar native, told AFP that the city was calm after government soldiers left.