As the US ramps up evacuations, the Taliban issue a warning of “consequences.”

The Taliban warned that if the US and its allies stay in Afghanistan into next week, there would be “consequences,” as Washington stepped up its attempts to evacuate tens of thousands of Afghans yearning to go.

Thousands of troops have returned to Afghanistan to monitor the chaotic airlift of foreigners and Afghans from Kabul airport, and pressure is increasing on US President Joe Biden to extend the August 31 deadline for completing the full withdrawal.

Biden and his Group of Seven counterparts, some of whom are pressuring him to keep troops at the airport to keep it open, will meet on Tuesday, with Afghanistan and how to deal with the extreme Islamist Taliban at the top of the agenda.

On Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters, “The goal is to get as many individuals out as quickly as possible.”

“Our focus is on completing this as quickly as possible by the end of the month.”

The White House believes it will be able to get all Americans out by the deadline, according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, but stressed that the vast majority of individuals being evacuated each day are Afghan nationals.

The Taliban have showed no signs of being eager to negotiate thus far.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the embassy, told Sky News that any foreign military presence beyond the agreed-upon deadline would be considered “extension of occupation.”

“The answer is no… there would be consequences if the US or the UK sought more time to resume evacuations,” he warned.

The Taliban are presently working on assembling a government, but two Taliban sources told AFP that no cabinet will be announced until the last US soldier leaves Afghanistan.

At least eight people have died as a result of the rush to escape Kabul – several were crushed to death and one, a young football player, died after falling off a plane.

An Afghan man was murdered and three others were injured in a dawn battle between local guards and unknown assailants, according to the German defense ministry.

During its 1996-2001 tenure, the Taliban were notorious for their rigorous interpretation of Islamic law, but they have frequently claimed to be different this time and have issued an amnesty for government forces and officials.

However, according to a UN intelligence report, terrorists are going door-to-door looking for former government officials and individuals who worked with US and NATO soldiers.

Former insurgents have imposed some semblance of normalcy on the city. Brief News from Washington Newsday.