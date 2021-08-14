As the US ramps up Afghan evacuations, the Taliban close in on Kabul.

On Saturday, the Afghan Taliban tightened their territorial stranglehold around Kabul, as refugees fleeing the militants’ unrelenting offensive swamped the capital and US Marines returned to Afghanistan to manage emergency evacuations.

Kabul has basically become the beleaguered, final stand for government forces that have offered little or no resistance elsewhere, while the country’s second and third largest cities have fallen under Taliban hands.

Insurgent fighters have set up camp just 50 kilometers (30 miles) away, forcing the US and other countries to scramble to evacuate their citizens out of Kabul in advance of a predicted all-out attack.

Heavy combat was also reported in the area of Mazar-i-Sharif, a remote outpost in the north where warlord and former vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum had collected his anti-Taliban force.

Jalalabad, Gardez, and Khost — all Pashtun-dominated and unlikely to provide any resistance now – were the only remaining cities of any significance that had not yet been seized.

As the first American forces from a planned 3,000-strong re-deployment arrived in Kabul to protect the airport and coordinate evacuations, embassy workers were ordered to begin shredding and burning sensitive material.

On Friday, a number of European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, and Spain, announced the departure of employees from their embassies.

The dominant attitude among Kabul residents and the tens of thousands who have sought safety there in recent weeks has been one of confusion and fear.

Muzhda, 35, a single lady who fled nearby Parwan with her two sisters and arrived in the capital with them, expressed her fear for the future.

“I cry all the time,” she told AFP.

“I’ve previously declined marriage proposals… I’m going to commit suicide if the Taliban compel me to marry.”

According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, reports of poor treatment of women in areas taken by the Taliban, who enforced an ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam on Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, have him “very disturbed.”

“It is especially terrible and disheartening to witness tales of Afghan girls and women losing their hard-won rights,” Guterres added.

The Taliban’s extent and speed have astounded Afghans and the US-led alliance that invested billions into the nation after overthrowing the Taliban nearly two decades ago in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Individual Afghan soldiers, companies, and even entire divisions have surrendered only days before President Joe Biden orders a full US pullout, handing the militants even more vehicles and military weapons.