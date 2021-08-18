As the US presses the Taliban to let Afghans go, Biden sees chaos.

US President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that leaving Afghanistan without disruption was impossible, as the US begged with the victorious Taliban to enable people to depart safely.

Biden stayed firm in his decision to end the US war in Afghanistan, despite terrible sights at the Kabul airport where US forces are racing against the clock to evacuate tens of thousands of Afghans.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden remarked, “I don’t know how you get out without turmoil.”

The Biden administration has long promised a “orderly drawdown” of America’s longest war, with the president claiming that US forces no longer had a national interest in fighting in a long war.

In an interview with ABC, Biden expressed optimism that the hundreds of US troops returning to Afghanistan for the evacuations would be out by August 31, the date he set for the war’s end.

For the first time, he acknowledged they could stay longer, adding, “If there are any American citizens left, we’ll stay to get them all out.”

The president, who has admitted that the fast fall of the US-backed Afghan government astounded him, ordered the capture of Kabul airport to facilitate evacuations.

He stated that the Taliban were cooperative in allowing Americans to leave, but added, “We’re having some more problem having those that aided us when we were in there.”

Despite the Taliban’s vows not to retaliate, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman expressed concern about reports of harassment and checkpoints for Afghan citizens.

Sherman told reporters, “We have seen indications that the Taliban, contrary to their public pledges and obligations to our administration, are preventing Afghans who want to leave the country from reaching the airport.”

“We expect the Taliban to allow all American citizens, all third-country nationals, and all Afghans who wish to leave to do so safely and without harassment,” she said, adding that US diplomats and military officials are “engaging directly with the Taliban to make clear that we expect them to allow all American citizens, all third-country nationals, and all Afghans who wish to leave to do so safely and without harassment.”

Afghans crammed into planes terrified for their life, with deaths recorded after individuals clambered onto planes and fell upon takeoff.

Sherman stated that the future of the United States’ relationship with the Taliban was at risk, and vowed to keep a close eye on their vows to protect the rights of women and children, who were forbidden from school and outside work during the Islamists’ repressive rule. Brief News from Washington Newsday.