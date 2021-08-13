As the US prepares to fly out tens of thousands of Afghans, the Taliban are approaching the city’s gates.

On Friday, the Taliban captured more important cities as they pushed closer to full control of Afghanistan and drew closer to Kabul, with the US ready to airlift thousands of people out of the capital every day.

After the Taliban grabbed control of their spiritual home Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city, the first US Marines leading the evacuations landed at Kabul’s civilian airport, one of the few cities still in government hands.

The magnitude and pace of the assault have astounded Afghans and the US-led alliance that invested billions into the nation after defeating the Taliban nearly two decades ago in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Individual soldiers, units, and even entire divisions have surrendered only days before President Joe Biden orders a full US pullout, giving the rebels even more vehicles and military hardware to fuel their lightning assault.

Pul-e-Alam, the seat of Loghar province, fell to the Taliban on Friday, bringing them within 50 kilometers (30 miles) of Kabul.

A citizen in the capital, Khairddin Logari, summed up the bewilderment.

He told AFP, “We don’t know what’s going on.”

Britain’s defence minister, Ben Wallace, said Friday that the quick retreat, which came after US Vice President Joe Biden ordered the bigger US contingent to leave, was “a mistake.”

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, committed not to “turn our backs on Afghanistan,” but admitted that foreign forces had limited capacity to enforce a settlement.

Officials and civilians in Kandahar told AFP earlier Friday that government forces had withdrawn in large numbers to a military base outside the southern city.

“Kandahar has been entirely taken over. A Taliban spokesman tweeted, “The Mujahideen have arrived in Martyrs’ Square,” referring to a city landmark.

The Taliban claimed possession of Lashkar Gah, the seat of neighboring Helmand province, a few hours later.

According to AFP, the Afghan military and government officials fled Lashkar Gah after reaching a local ceasefire agreement with the Taliban, according to a security source.

On Friday, the Taliban arrested Ismail Khan, the city’s long-time strongman, along with his militia soldiers, who helped spearhead the defense of the province capital.

Khan was later allowed to return to his home after negotiations with the insurgents, according to the warlord’s spokesman.

Helicopters flitted between Kabul’s airport and the enormous US diplomatic facility in the strongly protected green zone, 46 years after choppers evacuated Americans from Saigon, signaling the end of the Vietnam War.

