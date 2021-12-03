As the US prepares for Omicron, Biden begins a winter battle against Covid.

As the new Omicron form threatens to resurrect the pandemic, US President Joe Biden declared a winter campaign against Covid-19 on Thursday, with stricter testing criteria for visitors and a spike in immunization efforts.

After the turbulent Trump years, Biden has brought stability to the White House, but the mutating coronavirus continues to challenge him, driving his approval ratings to new lows.

Biden announced a slew of initiatives aimed at containing Covid-19 in the next months, as the latest Omicron form spreads over the world, urging the country — including his political opponents — to rally behind the policy.

“It’s a proposal that I believe should unite us,” Biden said from the National Institutes of Health offices in a Washington suburb.

“I’m aware that Covid-19 has caused a lot of controversy. It’s become a political issue in this country,” he remarked. “It’s a depressing, depressing observation.” It shouldn’t be this way, but it is.” So far, nine cases of the new strain have been confirmed in the United States, including five in New York, which state Governor Kathy Hochul revealed Thursday evening, and one in the Pacific island state of Hawaii.

Both the Hawaii and Minnesota cases were locals who had no recent international travel history, indicating that the strain is already spreading around the country.

“This is a case of community spread,” says the author. In a statement regarding the island’s verified Omicron case, the Hawaii Health Department said, “The individual has no history of travel.”

The mandate that all inbound overseas travelers be tested within one day of flying is one of Biden’s new acts.

According to a US official, this will apply to all travelers, both domestic and international, regardless of vaccination status.

For domestic travelers, Biden will announce that the mask requirement on planes, trains, and other public transportation will be extended until mid-March.

Testing and immunization requirements could be introduced to domestic flights as well, according to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki. “Nothing is off the table,” she stated emphatically.

The flurry of actions is intended to reassure Americans that Biden is doing everything he can to keep the pandemic from derailing the country’s excellent economic recovery — and the holiday season.

In addition to his official announcement, Biden wrote a commentary for the USA Today national newspaper’s Friday edition to allay Americans’ “unease” about the new version and Covid in general.

“Just like we did in the spring and again with the more stronger, we’ll beat it back with science and speed, not chaos and confusion.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.