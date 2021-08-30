As the US Open gets underway, defending champion Naomi Osaka is in the spotlight.

On Monday, Naomi Osaka begins her quest for a third US Open title in four years, trying to put her personal problems behind her as she pursues her second Grand Slam trophy of 2021.

After defeating American Jen Brady in the Australian Open final in February to win her fourth major title, Osaka, who rose to prominence after defeating Serena Williams in the 2018 US Open final, appeared to be on track for a bright 2021 season.

She has, however, played little since then, withdrawing from the French Open after being penalized for failing to meet statutory media obligations.

Osaka, who thought post-match press conferences were bad for her mental health, skipped Wimbledon as well, and went out in the third round following the beautiful occasion of lighting the cauldron at the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka said she was “very happy” with her playing heading into the high-pressure atmosphere of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, after losing in the third round in Cincinnati in August.

In a social media statement ahead of her Monday match against Czech Marie Bouzkova, Osaka said she wanted to start savoring her achievements and letting go of negative emotions.

She wrote, “Recently, I’ve been asking myself why do I feel the way I do, and I understand one of the reasons is that inwardly, I believe I’m never good enough.” “I never tell myself I did a good job, but I do know I continually tell myself I stink or that I could do better.

“With everything going on in the globe, I feel like just getting out of bed in the morning is a win,” Osaka tweeted. “Your life is your own, and you shouldn’t judge yourself by the standards of others. I know I give my heart to everything I can, and if it isn’t enough for some, my apologies, but I can’t put such expectations on myself any longer.”

After last year’s spectator ban, Osaka has already conceded that reintroducing supporters to the 23,771-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium may take some getting used to.

Although organizers announced last week that all attendees will be asked to present confirmation of having gotten at least one Covid-19 immunization, the traditionally boisterous Open will be returning to full capacity.

Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev wraps off the tournament with world number one Novak Djokovic waiting in the wings. Brief News from Washington Newsday.