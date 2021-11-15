As the US loses ground, European markets close higher.

After a weekend of good economic statistics from China, European markets closed higher Monday, ahead of new inflation readings, with Paris establishing new records, while US shares dipped and oil prices fell.

Thanks to a good earnings season and ongoing central bank support for eurozone businesses through rising inflation, France’s CAC 40 index hit fresh all-time and closing highs, peaking at 7,136.13 points intraday before ending marginally lower.

“In this context, shares remain a beneficial asset for investors,” said Florence Barjou of Lyxor AM, citing historically low real interest rates (adjusted for inflation).

