As the US jobs report disappoints, stocks and oil prices plummet.

On Wednesday, Wall Street and oil prices fell as investor mood was weighed down by a poor private US jobs report and the coronavirus Delta variant.

European stock markets ended the day higher, but the Dow plummeted after a report revealed that American companies hired considerably fewer people in July than predicted.

According to payroll services firm ADP, hiring fell to 330,000 last month, with significantly lower gains in the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors.

According to OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya, “the significant miss with the ADP raised concerns that the Delta variation is having a stronger impact on the economy.”

“The labor market rebound is quite unequal, implying that the economy is still having difficulty matching people to present job openings,” Moya added.

The dismal news came before of Friday’s highly anticipated government employment report, which is projected to show a million-plus job growth.

Following the S&P 500’s latest record close on Wall Street on Tuesday, Asian stock markets mainly advanced. In lunchtime trade on Wednesday, the S&P 500 was down, while the Nasdaq was flat.

Markets have been buoyed by a string of excellent corporate profits in recent weeks, but concerns have been raised about the lackluster US job data and the mounting threat of the Delta variant, which spurred China to tighten visa restrictions.

The dollar swung back and forth, dipping after the private jobs report but then rising as data revealed that an indicator gauging the health of the massive US service sector hit a new all-time high in July.

Crude oil prices have dropped more than 2% as the market fears that China’s crude demand will suffer as a result of the stringent new lockdown measures.

Oil prices were also impacted by a surprising surge in US crude stockpiles.

“The fact that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading quickly is becoming increasingly concerning, as the latest news changes the prospects for economic recovery, especially if governments decide to move toward stricter lockdown measures to break transmission chains,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

The greatest source of concern is China, the world’s second largest economy, where millions of people have been placed under curfew.

After the disease first arose in Wuhan in late 2019, the country had nearly eradicated domestic cases of the coronavirus, but it is now facing its largest outbreak in months.

“While China’s determination to contain breakouts has been demonstrated, markets will continue to monitor the situation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.