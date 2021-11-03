As the US Federal Reserve prepares to remove the stimulus, inflation is a major concern.

The US economy has recovered sufficiently from the epidemic for the Federal Reserve to begin reducing stimulus, but investors are waiting to see if central bankers would reverse direction and express increased concern about inflation on Wednesday.

Data suggests that jobs are recovering and American consumers are spending freely, with widespread vaccinations even for youngsters and the Delta wave appears to be subsiding.

However, supply snarls have caused bottlenecks in manufacturing and shipping, causing prices to rise, particularly for gasoline, vehicles, and housing, while demand for labor in the world’s largest economy is beginning to drive salaries up.

More experts are warning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been overly optimistic about the prospect of inflation, and are encouraging him to change his tune.

The Fed is anticipated to declare at 1900 GMT, at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, that it will begin to cut the massive bond purchases it began at the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak to avert a financial collapse.

Powell, who has dubbed current inflationary pressures “transitory” and suggested they will subside after the pandemic’s impact on the supply chain is straightened out, is scheduled to conduct a press conference following the meeting to update his position.

Powell has already begun to change his mind, according to Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board.

“So I think the Fed is starting to come around,” Peterson told reporters on Wednesday. “Hopefully, we’ll see that in today’s message.”

Markets may expect the Fed to raise interest rates sooner or more quickly if the Fed’s tone shifts to reflect a sense that inflation pressures are more persistent or elevated than expected, she added.

The Federal Reserve’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cut the benchmark borrowing rate to zero in March 2020, just as the pandemic hit US shores, causing widespread business closures, and then began buying $80 billion in Treasury bonds and at least $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities per month.

These measures, combined with other credit programs and considerable federal assistance, have aided the US economy in recovering faster than most others.

The Fed has indicated that it will slow the pace of monthly bond purchases, and Powell has stated that if necessary and if inflation becomes a major concern, the Fed might move faster.

While the labor market is strengthening — ADP, a payroll services agency, announced that private businesses recruited 571,000 people in the last month — the Fed's favored inflation indicator is still falling.