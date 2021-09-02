As the US describes troubling choices, the majority of Afghan allies are left behind.

As the United States grappled with difficult choices in the chaotic closing days of the war, most Afghan friends hoping to depart with the US pullout were unable to do so, an official admitted Wednesday.

The victorious Taliban have pledged to keep letting Afghans leave, according to President Joe Biden’s administration, but those who served for the US during its 20-year operation fear retaliation.

General Mark Milley, the top US military official, said, “These have been extraordinarily emotional and challenging days, and indeed years.”

“We are all torn between feelings of hurt and rage, sorrow and despair, pride and resilience,” he explained.

A top State Department official pledged to continue working to ensure that everyone is able to leave.

“Everyone who lived it is tormented by the decisions we had to make and the persons we were unable to assist in their departure,” he added on the condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden set an August 31 deadline for the final American soldier to leave Afghanistan, bringing an end to more than two decades of war that began with the US-led invasion in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks and ended with the Taliban regaining power.

In the closing days of the war, the United States evacuated almost 123,000 individuals out of Kabul’s airport, including US citizens, interpreters, and others who aided the US mission and are eligible for a special visa to immigrate.

Although Biden praised the airlift as extraordinary, a State Department source admitted that the majority of Afghan visa applicants and their families did not make it.

The official stated, “I would say the majority of them.”

He refused to disclose specific figures. In early August, the White House announced that 20,000 Afghans were trying to emigrate through the visa program, which translates to more than 100,000 people when families are included.

Despite several allegations of the Taliban abusing and harassing Afghans attempting to reach Hamid Karzai International Airport, which was seized by US forces, the official claimed that the Taliban cooperated, allowing civilians to pass.

However, he claimed that the gathering at the gates got disorderly, with US forces’ credentials fast spreading.

“It’s not a condemnation of the people who were desperate to leave,” the source added, adding that the throngs were “on the edge of turning into a mob at any moment.”

The frantic attempt was aided by security concerns. A suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State extremist group killed on August 26. Brief News from Washington Newsday.