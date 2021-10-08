As the US debt scare fades, stocks rise.

Stock markets around the world soared on Thursday as the United States temporarily eased a political impasse that threatened to send the country into debt default.

The dollar was divided against its main rivals ahead of Friday’s release of vital US jobs data.

According to market analyst Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com, “the ceiling for the stock market’s rebound effort has been raised.”

The agreement revealed by Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the US Senate, clears the way for lawmakers to approve a two-month extension of the government’s borrowing authority.

The US was only a few days away from being unable to service its present debt, an event that would have wrecked the US economy and triggered a global crisis.

In early afternoon trade, all of Wall Street’s major indices gained approximately 1.5 percent.

European markets concluded the day with similar gains, while Asian shares ended the day higher as well.

“While the market gains some comfort in the idea that a default will be avoided until at least December,” said O’Hare, “the market remains saddled with the understanding that this is just a kick-the-can-down-the-road approach that could still kick it in the can sometime in December if neither side blinks at that time.”

The agreement by US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to arrange a virtual meeting delivered a much-needed boost to trading floors that had been devoid of positive news in previous days.

In recent weeks, economies have faced a slew of issues, including rising inflation, the predicted start of a reduction in economic stimulus, and a deepening energy crisis.

As the global economy emerges from Covid-19 lockdowns, the price of a barrel of oil has soared, while the price of natural gas has more than doubled since last month.

Some concerns about an impending supply shortage have been alleviated by Russian hints that it will deliver additional gas and that the US government may release oil from strategic reserves.

However, the surge in the energy market has fueled fears that it would further fuel inflation, prompting central banks to begin winding down their ultra-loose monetary policies sooner than expected in order to keep prices from spiraling out of control.

Investors are now anticipating the release of US non-farm payroll statistics on Friday to see how it would affect the Federal Reserve.

“The US jobs report this month will. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.