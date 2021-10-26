As the US debt ceiling looms once more, calls for reform grow louder.

The US government is approaching its debt ceiling once again, a familiar deadline that will drag the country’s political elite into high-stakes discussions to avoid default.

The world’s largest economy has never missed a debt payment before, and despite the fact that such standoffs have grown common in Washington, Democrats and Republicans are likely to negotiate an agreement before the debt ceiling is reached in December.

The coming deadline comes as Democrats appear to be close to reaching an agreement to enact a social services spending proposal endorsed by Vice President Joe Biden, as well as an infrastructure bill with Republican support.

However, numerous economists are calling for an end to the legal restriction, claiming that it is unnecessary and potentially harmful.

In a Sunday interview with CNN, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will play a key role in striking any deal with Republicans, acknowledged “a lot of options” to raise the debt ceiling.

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath called the situation of “brinkmanship with respect to the US debt ceiling” “very unproductive” and “something that should be rectified.”

Two Democratic House members have submitted legislation to give the Treasury Secretary the ability to raise the debt ceiling.

“The problem with the debt ceiling is that it does nothing to address the problem of government debt and merely serves as a political tool for political parties,” one of the bill’s sponsors, Brendan Boyle, stated.

Janet Yellen, the Secretary of the Treasury, has shown support for changing the limit.

“I feel it’s extremely disruptive to put the president and myself, the Treasury secretary, in a position where we might not be able to pay the obligations that follow from those previous actions,” she told a House committee last month.

The debt limit, according to Steve Pressman, an economics professor at Monmouth University, forces politicians to make the same decision twice: once to authorize the spending, and then again to raise the borrowing ceiling to pay for it.

“It’s all political now,” he told AFP. “That’s another solid reason… to just get rid of this foolish thing.” “We’re just putting in much too much time and effort.” Only a few countries have a debt-control mechanism like this. It’s so high in Denmark that “there was no way they could reach it within the next century,” according to Pressman.

