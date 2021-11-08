As the United States reopens its borders after a 20-month closure, there will be joy and long lines.

Long lineups developed at border checkpoints and worried relatives gathered at airports Monday as the United States reopened to immunized tourists, ending a 20-month ban that split families, slowed tourism, and strained diplomatic ties.

Cars, motor homes, and masked pedestrians clogged entrance points from before dawn for anxiously awaited reunions with family and friends from the Rainbow Bridge at the US-Canada border to Mexico’s Tijuana crossing in San Ysidro, California.

Passengers waited in line for hours to board planes heading for American cities at airports across Europe, while those entering the nation by land — some lugging suitcases and pushing bag-filled strollers under the watchful eyes of border police authorities — faced hours-long waits.

The ban, which was enacted by then-President Donald Trump in early 2020 and upheld by his successor Joe Biden, had come to symbolize the pandemic’s convulsions.

In February 2020, Trump temporarily closed the United States’ borders to Chinese visitors.

In an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, he extended the ban to vast swaths of the world a month later, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil.

Overland travellers from Mexico and Canada were also barred from entering the country.

Hans Wolf stood in line at Frankfurt Airport in Germany, obviously moved, on his way to Houston to see his son, whom he hadn’t seen in two years.

“We scheduled the first tickets in March and have rebooked 28 times since then, spending so much money in the meantime that this travel must now be lucrative,” he explained.

To commemorate the anniversary, two planes from competitors British Airways and Virgin Atlantic took off at the same time from opposing runways at London Heathrow Airport bound for New York.

Airlines have expanded the number of transatlantic flights and aim to deploy larger planes to meet rising demand.

Louise Erebara awaited the arrival of her only sister and brother-in-law on the British Airways flight at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York.

As other family gathered in Terminal 7’s jubilant atmosphere ahead of the landing, Erebara revealed the sisters hadn’t seen each other in 730 days.

“It’s been awful not knowing when we’d see them again because of Covid, and not knowing if the borders would ever open,” she told AFP. “Today is the day,” says the narrator. Many cities along the US-Mexico border have struggled economically as a result of anti-Covid trade regulations.

Currency exchange centers in Ciudad de México are buzzing with anticipation of the reopening.