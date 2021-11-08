As the United States reopens its border with Mexico, families rejoice.

Isabel Gonzalez, a Mexican mother, waited 20 months in the United States to greet her children, separated by only a few miles and a pandemic-related border shutdown.

“Thank God, we’ve made it this far.” “I’m overjoyed,” Gonzalez, 63, said as she crossed the border from Tijuana to San Ysidro, California, at midnight (0800 GMT) on Monday, when the US officially opened its borders.

Gonzalez had been visiting her four daughters and numerous grandchildren in San Diego, just 25 minutes from the border, every month before the pandemic struck.

When Washington stated that all save citizens, legal residents, and vital workers would be allowed to stay, the family was torn apart.

“As you might guess, it was a pretty tragic situation.” It was the first time I’d been away from them for so long.

“But now we’re here to eat pizza and McDonald’s,” says the group. “Now take me to Disney,” she said, laughing.

As the new coronavirus spread over the world, then-President Donald Trump announced border closures in early 2020.

The ban initially only applied to travelers from China, the outbreak’s source, but it was quickly expanded to encompass the European Union, the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil, as well as overland visitors from Mexico and Canada.

It became a symbol of the pandemic’s upheavals: families missed weddings and funerals, people were unable to find new professions, and the tourism and travel industries were crippled.

Those severe US border rules have been reduced as of Monday, and visa holders who can produce proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test will be allowed entry.

Gonzalez, who had received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, knew she wouldn’t be able to cross until after midnight, yet she arrived at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“I’m so ecstatic,” she quipped, “that I think my ailments have been cured.”

Herminia Urieta, who had journeyed from Guerrero in southern Mexico for three days, arrived shortly after.

“I’m overjoyed,” Urieta said as she prepared to travel to the United States to see a sister she hadn’t seen since the outbreak began.

Despite the emotional toll, the border restrictions received little condemnation.

“Well, it was required due to the sickness,” Urieta explained.

In the first several hours after it opened, the crossing from Tijuana to San Ysidro — the primary pedestrian artery into California — was rather calm.

There were no family members waiting, according to AFP.