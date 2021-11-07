As the United States reopens, airlines prepare for a surge in travel.

Airline reservations to the United States skyrocketed after the White House declared that the country would reopen to all immunized overseas travelers beginning next week, prompting a welcome though difficult business adjustment.

After 18 months of limitations for 33 nations during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, which separated families, slowed business travel, and upset tourists, the US has now decided to welcome foreign travelers back.

Air France, United Airlines, and Singapore Airlines are among the major airlines scrambling to meet the unexpected rise in demand, increasing flights, switching larger planes for smaller ones, and redoubling efforts to employ and keep staff.

In the week following the White House statement, British Airways reported a 900 percent increase in searches for flights and vacation packages to popular US destinations.

The day after the announcement, American Airlines saw a 66% increase in flight reservations to the United Kingdom, 40% to Europe, and 74% to Brazil.

The competition for seats on November 8 was exceptionally fierce, as Evelyne and Jean-Michel Desobeau discovered when they used frequent flyer miles to secure a flight.

The couple had booked a ticket from France to New York on November 2 in order to see their daughter and son-in-law, based on a guess as to when the travel ban would be lifted.

However, when the date was set for November 8, the couple realized that traveling that day would have required them to travel three times as far as they had planned. Finally, on November 9, they will arrive with a more manageable number of miles.

According to an Air France representative, traffic has been gradually recovering and “won’t alter overnight on November 8.”

For months, the French carrier has been flying planes with vacant seats. However, due to increased demand, the number of daily flights between New York and Paris was recently raised from three to five.

Air France is replacing its Airbus 330 with a Boeing 777, which has more seats, for its Houston-Paris flight. In March 2022, the carrier forecasts capacity in the United States to reach 90 percent of its pre-Covid 19 level, up from 65 percent in October.

After a great holiday season, airlines expect a slight slowdown in January and February, but robust demand in the spring, which will intensify in the summer, which is normally the busiest season.

