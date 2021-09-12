As the United States marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, there are calls for unity.

The United States commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday with mournful ceremonies that were heightened by the tumultuous withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s re-accession to power.

Relatives brushed away tears at the 9/11 monument in New York, their voices breaking as they read aloud the names of the almost 3,000 victims killed in the Al-Qaeda attacks, which were the deadliest in history.

“We love you and we miss you,” they said at the official ceremony, which was attended by President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The memorial event at Ground Zero, where 2,753 people died – some of them jumped to their deaths from the burning towers – was held in a high-security environment, with Lower Manhattan effectively shut off.

At 8:46 a.m., the first of six moments of silence began, with a bell ringing to represent the time the first hijacked airliner smashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

At 9:03 a.m., participants stood still once more to commemorate the bombing of the South Tower. It was the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., where the hijacked aeroplane killed 184 persons on board and on the ground.

At 9:59 a.m., the South Tower collapsed. They remembered the fourth jet that crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers resisted hijackers at 10:03 a.m. At 10:28 a.m., the North Tower collapsed.

Despite a generation having passed since the morning of September 11, 2001, mourners clutched images of their loved ones, their anguish was still deep.

“It seems like it happened just yesterday. Every year that passes makes it more necessary to remember,” said Joanne Pocher-Dzama, whose brother was killed at the World Trade Center.

Smaller ceremonies were held across New York to memorialize the 343 firefighters who died while protecting others. Bruce Springsteen performed “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” and Bruce Springsteen sang “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” To remember the dead, enormous twin light beams resembling the Twin Towers were projected into the sky after dark.

At the Pentagon and Shanksville, President George W. Bush, the president at the time of the attacks, said the togetherness America demonstrated in the aftermath of the attacks “seems remote” from today.

“So much of our political discourse has devolved into a blatant appeal to rage, fear, and resentment. That makes us concerned about our country and our shared future,” he added.

Leaders from around the world issued words of support, stating that the assailants had failed to destroy Western values.

Brief News from Washington, D.C., Washington Newsday.