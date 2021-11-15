As the UK raises its terror threat level, police have named a dead suspect in the Liverpool bombing.

Hours after an improvised explosion outside a Liverpool hospital, Britain upped its terrorist danger level, as police identified the suspect suspected of making the homemade device before dying in the incident.

Following the second terror incident in a month, Interior Minister Priti Patel said intelligence officers had raised the danger assessment to “severe” — the second-highest category, implying that an attack is extremely likely.

David Amess, a veteran British MP, was stabbed to death while meeting constituents in southeast England last month, in an act that prosecutors say had a “terrorist nexus.”

