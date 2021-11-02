As the trial in the anti-racism protest killings begins, self-defense is claimed.

As arguments in the highly charged murder trial began Tuesday, attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse, the American kid who shot three people during anti-police rallies last year, claimed he was assaulted “like an animal” and responded in self-defense.

Mark Richards, who represented the then-17-year-old who used his assault rifle to kill two men and wound a third at a demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 25, 2020, characterized Rittenhouse as being in grave danger from demonstrators.

Kenosha County prosecutor Thomas Binger argued the opposite, reflecting the sharp public division over the case, which stemmed from nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations last year.

Rittenhouse brought his firearm seeking trouble, like a “tourist” drawn to Kenosha by the protests, and was the only person who shot anybody else that evening, according to Binger.

“Tourists from outside our town were lured to Kenosha’s pandemonium,” said Binger, the county assistant district attorney.

“Despite the fact that there were hundreds of people present, only one individual killed someone that night. That night, only one individual shot anyone “he stated

Rittenhouse faces five felony charges, including first-degree homicide and attempted homicide, as well as a misdemeanor charge of improper possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

He sat in court, now 18, in a dark suit with a purple shirt and tie, expressionless, listening to the jury that will decide his destiny.

The shooting occurred after anti-police protests erupted in Kenosha after a white police officer shot and paralyzed a Black man, Jacob Blake, in his car during an arrest.

Buildings and businesses were plundered and burnt during days of protests that became violent at night.

The case of Rittenhouse has gotten national attention.

His detractors claim he represents armed right-wing vigilantes who police apparently allowed, if not encouraged, to use force on protestors.

Rittenhouse, on the other hand, is a hero figure within right-wing and pro-gun organizations, as well as among followers of former President Donald Trump.

During a pre-election visit to Kenosha in September, Trump claimed that protesters “violently attacked him.” “He would have most likely been killed.” Rittenhouse was released on $2 million bond after his arrest, which was paid by supporters across the country, including members of Trump’s inner circle.

Rittenhouse, a resident of Antioch, Illinois, travelled 20 miles (30 kilometers) to Kenosha to join dozens of others who claimed they were there to safeguard local businesses from looting and damage during the violence.

His moves were documented on multiple recordings and images that night.

