As the trial begins, Belarus’s last protest leader dances in the courtroom.

Maria Kolesnikova, the last remaining protest leader in Belarus, danced and smiled as she faced charges of national security violations when she defied President Alexander Lukashenko’s reign last year.

Kolesnikova has been in detention since September, when she ripped up her passport to protest a forced deportation by the KGB secret service.

Since huge protests erupted after last year’s elections, which the West regarded unfair, Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has been cracking down on opponents.

The high-profile trial begins as critics accuse Belarus’ dictatorship of assassinating an activist in neighboring Ukraine and attempting to deport an Olympic athlete from Tokyo.

Kolesnikova, a 39-year-old former member of Belarus’ philharmonic orchestra, has become a symbol of the country’s protest movement.

Last summer, Kolesnikova spearheaded anti-Lukashenko protests alongside opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and another campaign partner, Veronika Tsepkalo.

Kolesnikova and her lawyer, Maxim Znak, appeared before a closed court in Belarus’s capital on Wednesday.

The two are accused of damaging national security, plotting to gain power, and forming a terrorist organization.

If convicted, they could face a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

In a video from inside the court, Kolesnikova was seen dancing and smiling next to Znak within the defendant cage, wearing a black dress and her distinctive red lipstick.

She also used her hands to make a heart-shaped gesture, which she did frequently at protest demonstrations.

Representatives from various embassies, including the UK and the US, came to the court, according to Kolesnikova’s Facebook page, which is administered by supporters.

It also aired a video of Kolesnikova’s father thanking the diplomats, despite the fact that he has not seen his daughter since her imprisonment.

He stated she had written to him, indicating she would attend the hearing wearing “her favorite outfit and irreplaceable lipstick.”

“I’m inspired by the fact that she’s still her bright self amid these circumstances.”

Only Kolesnikova remains in Belarus as a protest leader.

Tikhanovskaya was compelled to flee the nation after running for president in lieu of her imprisoned husband. She was granted asylum in EU member Lithuania. Tsepkalo fled Belarus as well.

The three women sparked a surge of female protests in a country that Amnesty International has denounced for its treatment of female campaigners.

According to Kolesnikova, when she was arrested in September, KGB members put a sack over her head, pushed her into a minivan, and transported her to the Ukraine border.

